Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.65. The stock had a trading volume of 736,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.