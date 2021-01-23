Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$92.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

