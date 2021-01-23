Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35,928 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

