Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $245,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 2,147,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,734. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

