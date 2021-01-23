Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.55 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,981.01, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $90.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

