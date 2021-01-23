Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

