USDX (USDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007720 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007619 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About USDX
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
Buying and Selling USDX
USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.