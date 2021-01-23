Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

