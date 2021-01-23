Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.63. Urban One shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 455,702 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

