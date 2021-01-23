Universa (UTNP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,487.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Universa has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Universa has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $58,487.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00638507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.85 or 0.04357613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

