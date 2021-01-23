Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $203.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.07 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $755.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $760.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $956.96 million, with estimates ranging from $936.10 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of U stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.03. 2,012,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

