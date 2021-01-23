UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $409.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $404.00 to $409.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 193,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

