United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.11.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

