United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $158.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.