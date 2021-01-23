United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

