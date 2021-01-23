Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $207.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,228. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

