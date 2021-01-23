Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

