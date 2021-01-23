UniLend (UFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One UniLend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $890,118.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

