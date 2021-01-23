Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

