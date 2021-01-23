UBS Group Reiterates “€117.00” Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.92 ($97.55).

ZAL opened at €98.48 ($115.86) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.69.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

