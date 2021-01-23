UBS Group Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

IQ opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

