UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) a €24.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GBF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.88 ($31.62).

Get Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) alerts:

Shares of GBF opened at €27.78 ($32.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98. Bilfinger SE has a 1 year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 1 year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.82.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.