Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 2,200,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $54.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

