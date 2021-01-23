Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 18,510,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,916,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

