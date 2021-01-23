U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 1.1%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 76,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 80,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOAU. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.