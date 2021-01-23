Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 1,885,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,793. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

