Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 534.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.40. 165,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

