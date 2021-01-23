Twele Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,124,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

