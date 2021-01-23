Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,549,000. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.