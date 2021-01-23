Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. 1,067,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

