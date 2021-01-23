TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.20. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 18,200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$94.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

