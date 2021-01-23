Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s (TKGBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKGBY stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.03.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

