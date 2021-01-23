Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s (TKGBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TKGBY stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.03.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.