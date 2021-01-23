Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,007,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 963,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.