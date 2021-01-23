TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

TUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get TUI AG (TUI.L) alerts:

Shares of TUI traded down GBX 70.60 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 352 ($4.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,681,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 426.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

In other news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

About TUI AG (TUI.L)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.