Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $60.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $36.25 to $60.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.36.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

