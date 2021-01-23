Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.