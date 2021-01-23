TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 1,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

