Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Truegame has a total market cap of $67,987.20 and $4,288.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

