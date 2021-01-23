TrueDeck (TDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,778.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $113,660.99 and $4,778.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.15 or 0.00667955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.65 or 0.04325334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017743 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

