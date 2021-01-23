True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Achieves Market Cap of $576,778.20

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 69.9% against the dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $576,778.20 and approximately $12,104.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

