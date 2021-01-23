TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

TriState Capital stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the third quarter worth about $295,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

