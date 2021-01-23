TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.55 Million

Brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $48.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $49.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $193.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $194.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $223.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 166.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 95,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

