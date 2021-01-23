TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

