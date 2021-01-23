Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $215,720.19 and approximately $33,779.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00055340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

