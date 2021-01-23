Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.00. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

