TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

THS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $40.52. 361,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,918. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -405.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

