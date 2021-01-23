Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.38 ($17.60).

TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,434 ($18.74). The company had a trading volume of 660,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,216. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider John Rogers purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215 shares of company stock valued at $260,486.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.