Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.38 ($17.60).
TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,434 ($18.74). The company had a trading volume of 660,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,216. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.