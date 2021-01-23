Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNLIY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. Trainline has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.