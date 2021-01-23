Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 319 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.15 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

In related news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

