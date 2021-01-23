TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

TPI Composites stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 119.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TPI Composites by 4.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

